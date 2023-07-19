AI vs. Art: Thousands Of Authors Ask AI Companies To Pay Them For Using Their Work

The Authors Guild's open letter urges the CEOs of OpenAI, Meta and others to seek permission, give credit where credit is due, and fairly recompense authors for the use of copyrighted materials in AI training.
The letter reads, “You’re spending billions of dollars to develop AI technology. It is only fair that you compensate us for using our writings, without which AI would be banal and extremely limited.”
They further believe that because of AI stepping in to do their work, the market will be flooded “with mediocre, machine-written books, stories, and journalism” based on their work.
The list of signatories includes Jennifer Egan, Nora Roberts, Jodi Picoult, Louise Erdrich, Michael Chabon, Suzanne Collins, Margaret Atwood, Viet Thanh Nguyen, and more.
‘Double-Edged Sword’: UN Security Council Weighs In On AI Risks At A Meet