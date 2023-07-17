With 6 Gold, 12 Silver And 9 Bronze, India Finishes Third In The Asian Athletics Championships
Indian athletes won 13 medals (8 silver, 5 bronze) on the final day of the Asian Athletics Championships to take their final medals tally to 27.
Overall India finished third in the continental event, behind Japan (37 medals) and China (22 medals).
In the 4x400m relay competition, the Indian men’s team finished second, while the women’s team finished third.
Vikash Singh clinched a bronze in the men’s 20km race walk, while the women’s race walk event saw Priyanka Goswami finish with the silver medal.
Jyothi Yarraji, who had earlier won gold in the women's 100m hurdles, added a silver medal to her tally after finishing second in the women's 200m finals.
Despite the absence of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu helped India win a silver medal in the men's javelin throw. Manu recorded 81.01m with his final throw.
Indian women’s shot putters also added two medals to India’s overall tally with Abha Khatua (18.06m) and Manpreet Kaur (17.00m) claiming the silver and bronze, respectively.
The women’s 5000m race yielded two medals for India with Parul Chaudhary taking the silver and Ankita taking the bronze.
