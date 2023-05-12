AI Sandbox: Meta’s New AI Venture To Help Advertisers Create Ads
Meta, on Thursday, introduced AI Sandbox, an artificial intelligence-powered ad tool meant to aid advertisers in creating ads.
The AI ad tool can create alternative copies, generate background through text prompts and crop images for Facebook or Instagram ads.
AI Sandbox lets brands generate different variations of the same copy for different audiences while trying to keep the core message of the ad similar.
The background generation feature makes it easier to create different assets for a campaign.
Its image cropping feature can create visuals in different aspect ratios for various mediums, such as social media posts, stories and Reels.
Meta, in its blog post, said that these services are currently available to select advertisers and that access to more advertisers would be expanded in July.
