AI-Powered Misinformation Poses Top Global Short-Term Threat: Report
The World Economic Forum has said that currently the most pressing risk to the global economy is the spread of false information fueled by advanced artificial intelligence, endangering democracy and fostering social polarisation.
Its latest Global Risks Report highlights that, in the longer term, a variety of environmental risks also stand out as the most significant threats.
Released prior to the annual meeting of CEOs and world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, the report is grounded in a survey involving nearly 1,500 experts, industry leaders, and policymakers.
The report identified misinformation and disinformation as the most critical threat in the coming two years, emphasising that swift technological advancements are either introducing new challenges or worsening existing ones.
The authors expressed concern that the proliferation of generative AI chatbots, such as ChatGPT, implies that the ability to generate sophisticated synthetic content for manipulating groups of people may no longer be confined to individuals with specialised skills.
New Delhi Gears Up To Host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee Session For The First Time