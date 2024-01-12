Layoffs Hit Google's Hardware And Engineering Divisions Amid Cost-Cutting Efforts
As part of cost-cutting measures, Google has downsized its workforce in the hardware, voice assistance, and engineering teams, resulting in the layoffs of hundreds of employees.
The company stated that these cuts align with its focus on "responsibly investing in our company's major priorities and the significant opportunities ahead."
As the hardware team overseeing Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit undergoes a reduction in workforce, involving the elimination of several hundred positions, a significant portion of personnel in the augmented reality (AR) team is also facing layoffs.
The restructuring of specific teams coincides with companies such as Microsoft and Google placing their bets on the increasing embrace of generative AI technology, spurred by the achievements of OpenAI's ChatGPT.
In January 2023, Google’s parent company Alphabet revealed intentions to reduce its workforce by 12,000 positions, constituting approximately 6% of its total global employees.
