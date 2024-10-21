X Updates Privacy Policy to Let Third Parties Train AI on User Posts
Social media platform X has revised its Privacy Policy to state that third-party "collaborators" may use X’s data to train their AI models unless users opt out.
This change suggests that X, like Reddit and several media organisations, is exploring data licensing to AI companies as a potential revenue stream.
While the policy refers users to the platform’s settings page, it does not specify the exact location within settings to disable data sharing.
Currently, the “Privacy and safety” section allows users to manage data sharing with xAI's Grok and “business partners,” but the latter refers to companies supporting X's operations, not external AI providers.
X has also introduced a $15,000 penalty for entities accessing over a million posts per day, as outlined in the "liquidated damages" section of its Privacy Policy.
