ISRO Successfully Launches NVS-1, The New NavIC Series Satellite
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its advanced navigation satellite NVS-1 on Monday.
The 2,232-kilogram NVS-1 satellite was lifted off from the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) to space from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
The NVS-1 is the first satellite of the next-generation NavIC satellite aimed to augment the navigational capabilities of the country.
NavIC, or the Navigation with Indian Constellation series, is a constellation of seven satellites developed looking at the growing requirements of the Civil Aviation sector in the country for better positioning, navigation, and timing.
It is India's alternative to the GPS (Global Positioning System), which is a free service provided by a series of satellites maintained by the US government.
Working in tandem with ground stations, NavIC will provide navigational services to both general users and the armed forces for strategic use.