After Airtel, Jio Joins Forces with Elon Musk’s SpaceX for Starlink in India
Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms Limited announced a partnership with SpaceX on Wednesday to bring Starlink’s internet services to India.
This comes just a day after rival Bharti Airtel signed a similar deal.
The deal hinges on SpaceX securing approvals in India and enables both companies to integrate Starlink with Jio’s services while supporting SpaceX’s offerings.
Jio plans to provide Starlink solutions through its retail stores and online platforms.
The collaboration will leverage Jio’s vast reach as the world’s largest mobile operator by data traffic and Starlink’s expertise in low Earth orbit satellite technology.
The alliance is touted to deliver reliable broadband across India, including its most remote and rural regions.
