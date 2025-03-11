Delhi Most Polluted Capital as India Claims 13 of Top 20 Spots
Thirteen of the world's 20 most polluted cities are in India, with Byrnihat, Assam, ranking the worst, according to the World Air Quality Report 2024.
The report by Swiss firm IQAir names Delhi as the most polluted capital globally. India, once the third most polluted country in 2023, now ranks fifth.
India’s PM2.5 pollution dropped 7% to 50.6 in 2024, but six of the 10 worst cities are still in India.
Delhi's level stayed high at 91.6, barely changing from 92.7 in 2023.
The 13 Indian cities in the top 20 are Byrnihat, Delhi, Mullanpur, Faridabad, Loni, New Delhi, Gurugram, Ganganagar, Greater Noida, Bhiwadi, Muzaffarnagar, Hanumangarh, and Noida.
Overall, 35% of Indian cities reported PM2.5 levels exceeding 10 times the WHO’s safe limit of 5 micrograms per cubic metre.
PM2.5 particles, smaller than 2.5 microns, can enter the lungs and bloodstream, causing respiratory issues, heart disease, and cancer. Major sources include vehicle emissions, industry, and burning wood or crop waste.
