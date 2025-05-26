Monsoon Reaches Maharashtra In Earliest Onset In 35 Years
The southwest monsoon made landfall in Maharashtra on Sunday, May 25, 2025 — its earliest arrival in the state in 35 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD said the monsoon is likely to advance to Mumbai and surrounding regions within the next three days.
On Sunday, it also progressed further into the Arabian Sea, parts of Karnataka, all of Goa, portions of Maharashtra, the northern Bay of Bengal, and select areas of Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland.
The monsoon had already arrived in Kerala on Saturday, marking the earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it reached the state on May 23.
Typically, the southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It begins to retreat from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15.
Maharashtra usually sees the monsoon around June 7, with Mumbai receiving its first rains by June 11.
