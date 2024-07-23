Abhinav Bindra Makes History As First Indian To Be Conferred With Olympic Order
Abhinav Bindra, the first Indian to win an individual Olympic medal, has been honored with the Olympic Order for his exceptional contributions to the Olympic movement.
The Olympic Order, the highest accolade bestowed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for distinguished service, marks a significant recognition.
Bindra, who serves on the IOC Athletes Commission, is the first Indian to receive this prestigious award and has been praised by numerous prominent figures for this achievement.
Bindra became India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist when he won the men’s 10m air rifle event at 2008 Beijing Games.
He served on the Athlete Committee of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) from 2010 to 2020, holding the position of Chair from 2014. Since 2018, he has been a member of the IOC Athlete Commission.
