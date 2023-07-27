A Look At The History Of Indian Prime Ministers And Their Tryst With No-Confidence Motion
As the Narendra Modi government is all set to face its second no-confidence motion in parliament, here’s a list of prime ministers who have faced it in the past.
The first no-confidence motion was moved against the Jawaharlal Nehru government in 1963, in the aftermath of Indo-China war (1962).
With 15 motions throughout her 16-year term, Indira Gandhi faced the most no-confidence votes ever in the history of independent India.
Morarji Desai, the fourth prime minister of India, faced two no-confidence motions. While he won the first, the debate over the second was inconclusive, resulting in the fall of his government.
Both Lal Bahadur Shastri and P.V. Narasimha Rao faced three such motions during their respective tenures.
VP Singh, HD Deve Gowda and Atal Bihari Vajpayee are the only prime ministers who have lost the motion till date, leading to the fall of thier government.
