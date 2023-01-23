India To Face New Zealand In Madhya Pradesh For Final ODI Of 3-Match Series
India will take on New Zealand in the 3rd ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh at 1:30 pm IST.
India won the three match ODI series by defeating New Zealand in the previous ODI and taking a lead of 2-0.
'The Blues' continue to dominate at home as they are yet to lose an ODI series since 2019.
This is the seventh bilateral series at home that India has won, breaking the previous record of six bilateral ODI wins between 2016 - 2018.
Shubman Gill is the leading run getter for India having scored a total of 248 runs which includes a double century.
