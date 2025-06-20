3 Years Jail, Rs 5 Lakh Fine: Karnataka's Crowd Control Bill After Bengaluru Stampede
Following the June 4 stampede in Bengaluru that killed 11 people, the Karnataka Cabinet has proposed a new law—the Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Venues of Mass Gathering) Bill, 2025.
If passed, the law will make it a punishable offence to disobey police orders or violate the Act’s provisions. Offenders could face up to three years in jail, a fine of Rs 5,000, or both.
The Bill targets organisers of commercial events like sports or circuses. Failure to seek permission, manage crowds, or compensate victims could lead to up to three years in jail, a Rs 5 lakh fine, or both.
Organisers will also be held responsible for paying compensation to victims or their families. If they don’t, the government can recover the amount as land revenue dues—even auctioning the organiser’s property if necessary.
The Bill will apply to mass gatherings like political rallies and conferences. However, it will not cover religious events such as jatra, rathotsava, pallakki utsava, teppada teru, or urus.
