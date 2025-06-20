MIT Study Warns ChatGPT May Weaken Students’ Thinking And Learning
A new study by MIT Media Lab and Wellesley College has raised concerns about how AI tools like ChatGPT may affect students’ learning and thinking abilities.
The research compared three groups of university students: one used ChatGPT to write essays, another used only search engines, and a third wrote without any digital help.
Using EEG headsets to track brain activity, researchers found that students who wrote without tools showed the highest levels of brain engagement across multiple neural bands—suggesting deeper thinking.
Those who used ChatGPT showed the least engagement, while the search group was in between.
The study also included interviews and essay evaluations by both humans and AI. Students who used ChatGPT said they felt less ownership of their work, and their essays showed signs of lower cognitive involvement.
While AI tools may ease the writing process, the study warns that overreliance on them can dull critical thinking and reduce long-term learning.
