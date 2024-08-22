Bangladeshi Hackers Strike Zee Media Over Alleged Flood Crisis Insensitivity
A hacker group from Bangladesh, known as "SYSTEMADMINBD," has breached and defaced the official website of Zee Media Corporation Limited.
The hackers criticised the media giant for allegedly 'making fun of the situation in Bangladesh', referencing the ongoing floods triggered by heavy rainfall in India.
The homepage displayed a screenshot of a ZEE TV Bangla news article with a headline that, when translated, read: “India left the water! Bangladesh is floating.“
According to Hackread, the targeted website (zeemedia.in) was defaced on August 21, 2024.
SYSTEMADMINBD is a hacktivist group active since April 2023. They have engaged in various cyber activities, including website defacement, data breaches, and hacktivism.
Their previous targets include government websites in both Bangladesh and India, as well as businesses in Israel and Europe.
