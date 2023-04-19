Heatwave Sweeps Across Parts Of North, East And Central India; IMD Issues Alert
Parts of north, east and central India are reeling under intense heatwave with temperatures in certain parts settling around 44 degrees.
The Indian Meteorological Department said that the maximum temperature on Tuesday remained 3-5 degrees above normal over parts of north, east and southeast India and in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh and coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Heatwave conditions have been prevailing over West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana over the last one week.
Earlier, IMD had predicted isolated heatwave conditions over parts of Bihar, Bengal, Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh between April 20 to 26.
In view of heatwave, schools have been closed in Bengal, Tripura, and Odisha. Delhi government has asked schools to not conduct afternoon assemblies, while Patna district administration ordered all schools to end classwork at 10:45am.
Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh are likely to witness rainfall between April 18 to 21, the weather department has predicted. Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and Odisha will also have a respite from heatwave with rainfall from April 21.
