Heatwave Sweeps Across Parts Of North, East And Central India; IMD Issues Alert

Heatwave conditions have been prevailing over West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana over the last one week.
Earlier, IMD had predicted isolated heatwave conditions over parts of Bihar, Bengal, Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh between April 20 to 26.
In view of heatwave, schools have been closed in Bengal, Tripura, and Odisha. Delhi government has asked schools to not conduct afternoon assemblies, while Patna district administration ordered all schools to end classwork at 10:45am.
Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh are likely to witness rainfall between April 18 to 21, the weather department has predicted. Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and Odisha will also have a respite from heatwave with rainfall from April 21.