ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Glenn Phillips' 100 Help New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 65 Runs
Glen Phillips' century stood out for the Kiwis as they defeated the Lankans comprehensively by 65 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup.
Kane Williamson won the toss for New Zealand and opted to bat first. Glenn Phillips completed his 100 to help the Kiwis finish their 20 overs at 167/7.
In the second inning, Trent Boult stood out with the ball, as Sri Lanka started losing wickets in rapid succession.
Boult completed his four-wicket haul. His 4/13 bowling spell assured New Zealand bowled out Sri Lanka at 102 to confirm a 65-run victory.
