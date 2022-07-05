New Zealand Cricket Announce Equal Pay For Men And Women Cricketers
On July 5, the New Zealand Cricket Board announced equal pay for both men and women cricketers.
The landmark 5-year deal will see professional cricketers of all genders receive the same fee for the same match.
The new agreement will be effective from August 1 and also aims to ensure women's players get equal treatment in travel and lodging. The new deal also keeps the pregnancy and childcare provisions from previous agreements.
According to the new agreement, both men and women cricketers will earn NZ $10,250 for every Test match, NZ$ 4000 for ODIs and $2500 for T20Is.
The rules also apply in domestic cricket where domestic one-day players will earn NZ $800 and NZ $575 for T20s.