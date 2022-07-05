Root-Bairstow's Heroic Tons Help England Beat India By 7 Wickets, Level Test Series 2-2
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow completed their respective centuries on Day 5 and helped England complete the run-chase against India to win by 7 wickets.
England required 119 runs after umpires called stumps on Day 4. Root and Bairstow stood firm with a 150-run partnership.
Root and Bairstow stood firm with a 150-run partnership. The duo continued their fine form on the last day at Edgbaston, Birmingham to complete their centuries.
Their innings helped England complete the run-chase of 378 runs to beat India by 7 wickets.
With the victory, England also equalised the Test series 2-2. This was a record-breaking run-chase done by a Test team at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
ALSO READ
Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza Reaches Semi-Finals In Mixed Doubles Category