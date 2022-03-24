35 Of World's 50 Most Polluted Cities From India, Delhi Tops The List Of Capitals
Delhi has been declared the most polluted capital in the world for the 4th year in a row by IQAir's 2021 World Air Quality Report.
The report list was topped by Bhiwadi and Ghaziabad, which were declared as the most polluted cities in the world, recording an average PM 2.5 level of 106.2 and 102, respectively.
Delhi featured at number four, recording an average PM 2.5 level of 96, making it the most polluted capital city in the world.
Out of the top 15, ten Indian cities are featured in the list. This includes Jaunpur, Noida, Bagpat, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Hisar, Faridabad and Rohtak in Haryana.
This is an alarming sign for India as air pollutants are majorly responsible for health conditions like asthma, stroke, heart and lung diseases.
