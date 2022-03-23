Ash Barty Announces Retirement From Tennis At 25
Australian tennis player Ash Barty took to Instagram to announce her retirement from tennis at 25. The world number one is the defending champion of the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
In her video message, Barty mentioned how she made this difficult decision to step away from tennis to chase other dreams.
She called an end to her illustrious career as the world number one. She became the second Australian to achieve this feat after Evonne Goolagong Cawley.
Along with tennis, Barty also had a stint as a cricketer, playing first-class cricket for the Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League as a batswoman.
