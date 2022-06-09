With 7240 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, India Logs Highest Single Day Spike Since March
India on Thursday recorded 7240 fresh Covid-19 cases, making it the highest single-day spike since March.
Delhi recorded 564 new cases, crossing the 500-day mark after 18 days. Maharashtra on the other hand had 2,701 new Covid infections, with 1,765 cases from Mumbai.
Highest number of cases are being reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.
Doctors in Delhi have said while the cases are rising, there isn't any rise in hospitalisation. However, vaccination for children has been a worry as the jabs for children under 12 is yet to get a nod from government panel.