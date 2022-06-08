India Captain Mithali Raj Announces Retirement From All Forms Of International Cricket
India captain Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket, the legendary player announced on social media.
Mithali retires as the all-time leading run-scorer in women's ODIs. In 232 matches, Mithali scored 7,805 runs at an average of 50.68.
Mithali is also India's highest run-scorer in T20Is with 2,364 runs in 89 matches. In 12 Test matches, Mithali scored 699 runs.
Mithali led India to two ICC World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017 but ended up on the losing side on both occasions.
ALSO READ
Edit Text Option To Apple Pay Later, Five Features Announced At WWDC 2022