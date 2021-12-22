FIFA 22, Far Cry 6: These Games Were Searched The Most In 2021
#10 Metroid Dread
The Nintendo exclusive game was released this year. Players control bounty hunter Samus Aran where she investigates the source of a mysterious transmission on planet ZDR.
#9 Madden NFL 22
The popular American football video game was one of the most searched games on the web. It was released in August 2021, and the game utilises Frostbite gaming engine for high-level graphics.
#8 Far Cry 6
One of Ubisoft's trademark games, the sixth installment of the first-person shooter series features Giancarlo Esposito, the Breaking Bad, and Better Call Saul famed actor.
#7 Call of Duty: Vanguard
The new Call of Duty title published by Activision and developed by Sledgehammer Games was also one of the most searched games on the web in 2021.
#6 Genshin Impact
The cross-platform game has been a viral sensation amongst many players, who get to play it across different consoles. This game also got popular as a YouTube ad.
#5 Resident Evil Village
This year, Resident Evil brings a survival horror game with the release of Village, therefore being one of the most popular game searches on the web in 2021.
#4 Monster Hunter Rise
The Japanese game was the sixth installment of the Monster Hunter series, available exclusively for Nintendo Switch players.
#3 Battlefield 2042
One of EA's trademark games, the first-person shooter got a new installment with Battlefield 2042. Many people showcased their interest after making the new Battlefield 2042 one of the most searched games in 2021.
#2 FIFA 22
New season means another new edition of FIFA's official video game. This time, the popular game features France national and PSG superstar, Kylian Mbappe as its cover.
#1 Popcat
Surprisingly enough, Popcat was the most searched game by people in the year 2021.