Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra Wins India's First Olympic Gold In Athletics
Image: Twitter/@Olympics
23-year-old Chopra has become the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in athletics after winning the javelin throw title at the Tokyo Olympics.
Chopra has also become the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after Abhinav Bindra.
Image: Twitter/@Olympics
Chopra won gold with a throw of 87.58m ahead of the Czech Republic duo of Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vitezslav Vesely (85.44m).
Image/Twitter@Olympics
Neeraj's gold has capped India's best-ever Olympic campaign after they won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Image: Twitter/@Olympics
