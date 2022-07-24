Neeraj Chopra Shines Again, Wins Silver At World Athletics Championships
Keeping up with his winning streak, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won silver at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, US.
With this, Chopra, scripted another record by winning the first silver for India at the World Athletics Championships.
With Chopra, Grenanda’s Anderson Peters and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem were in the race for the gold, with Peters winning the gold.
“It was a tough competition with very tough competitors. It was challenging for me, but I was confident that a good throw will surely come," Chopra said after his victory.
