Neeraj Chopra Gets Nominated For Laureus World Sports Awards
Neeraj Chopra has been nominated as a Laureus World Sports Award nominee for 'Breakthrough Of The Year 2022' for his Gold Medal-winning Javelin Throw of 87.58 m at the Olympics.
The Olympic gold medal winner from Panipat made a billion dreams come true after his game-winning throw at Tokyo helped India win its first-ever Olympic medal in athletics.
Chopra gets nominated along with Daniil Medvedev, Yulimar Rojas, Ariarne Titmus, Ashleigh Barty, Emma Raducanu and Pedri for their sporting achievements.
The Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual prestigious award ceremony that honours the best athletes and teams for their performance.
ALSO READ
IPL 2022: Avesh Khan, Rahul Tripathi--Top 10 Uncapped Players Up For Grabs