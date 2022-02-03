IPL 2022: Avesh Khan, Rahul Tripathi--Top 10 Uncapped Players Up For Grabs
The IPL 2022 Mega Auction will be taking place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, with 355 uncapped players featuring in the list. These players are the ones to watch out for.
Rahul Tripathi
The Maharashtra-based batsman took IPL by storm with some crucial knocks for the Kolkata Knight Riders, helping them to reach the finals. Tripathi features in the auction with a base price set at Rs 40 lakhs.
Avesh Khan
The spearhead from Indore was a vital part of Delhi Capital's pace bowling roster that included Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. Khan will be up for grabs with a base price of Rs 20 lakhs.
Shahrukh Khan
The Tamil Nadu batsman was a promising star in IPL, featuring for Punjab Kings. He helped TN win the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and would be looking forward to IPL where his base price starts from Rs 40 lakhs.
Dewald Brevis
Often nicknamed as "Baby AB" for his playing style, the youngster from South Africa would be a promising addition to a team, with a base price set at Rs 20 lakhs.
Yash Dhull
Captain of the current U-19 Indian Men's team, Dhull's performance in the ongoing u-19 World Cup showcases his quality. The youngster would be in the auction list, up for grabs at a base price of Rs 20 lakhs.
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
With his performance at the 2018 u-19 World Cup, Nagarkoti was bought by KKR for a whooping Rs 3.2 crores. The pace bowler will be in the mega auction with base price set at Rs 40 lakhs.
Shivam Mavi
Another young KKR bowler in the upcoming auction, Mavi was reckoned as the future of Indian bowling by Australian spearhead Brett Lee. This time, Mavi starts with a base price of Rs 40 lakhs.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
In the ongoing u-19 World Cup, the youngster is known for his pace and hitting big shots. Applauded by Ravichandran Ashwin, the youngster would be up for grabs with a base price of Rs 30 lakhs.
Raj Angad Bawa
The all-rounder has been the highest run scorer for India in the current u-19 World Cup. With a base price of Rs 20 lakhs, Bawa would be in radar of many teams during the auction in February 12 and 13.
Noor Ahmad
The Afghan youngster can often remind people of Rashid Khan. Often looked upon as a jewel of Afghan cricket, the left-arm unorthodox spinner has got a base price of Rs 30 lakh