Neeraj Chopra Breaks His Own National Record With A 89.94m Throw At Stockholm
Neeraj Chopra broke his own national record with a throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League. He just fell 6cm short of the 90m throw mark.
His previous national record was an 89.30m throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland.
The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist was happy with his new personal best, saying "I thought I could throw 90m today, but slow improvement is good!".
He finished the Stockholm Diamond League at second position after Anderson Peters of Grenada, who recorded a 90.31m throw.
Chopra would be aiming to defend his title at the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, starting from July 28.
