Eknath Shinde Sworn In As New Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis As Deputy CM
Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde took oath as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday evening. The development came 9 days after Shinde orchestrated a revolt against the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA coalition government.
Uddhav Thackeray said, "I am resigning as the chief minister" after the Supreme Court refused to stay for the governor-ordered floor test.
The rebel MLA from Kopri Pachpakhadi formed an alliance with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.
Regarding his new alliance with Fadnavis, Shine said, "I will not betray the faith Fadnavis has placed in me". Fadnavis called out Uddhav Thackeray for his alliance with Congress and NCP.
Fadnavis claimed, "Uddhav Thackeray aligned with parties (Congress and NCP) whom (Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray opposed all his life".
Following the announcement of Eknath Shinde as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, rebel MLAs in Goa were seen celebrating and dancing in a Goa hotel.