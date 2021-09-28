Navjot Singh Sidhu Quits As Punjab Congress President
Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as president of Punjab Congress barely two months after being appointed to the post.
Following Sidhu's (2R) resignation, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (2L) tweeted that Sidhu was never fit to lead the Punjab Congress. Singh had opposed Sidhu's appointment as Punjab Congress chief.
According to The Wire, Sidhu was unhappy with the inclusion of MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh in the Punjab cabinet. Gurjeet Singh had been accused in a mining scandal in 2018.
The Wire also reported that Sidhu (pictured with Priyanka Gandhi) was unhappy with the appointment of Amar Preet Singh Deol as Advocate General of Punjab.
ALSO READ
Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani to Join Congress Today