The two young leaders are will join the Congress today.
Kumar was earlier associated with the CPI party. He contested the 2019 general elections from Bihar's Begusarai, but lost to BJP's Giriraj Singh.
He shot to fame in February 2016 when he was the president of the JNU students' union. Kumar was arrested for sedition after an event marking the second death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was organised in JNU.
Jignesh Mevani, member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, is also set to join Congress today. He represents the Vadgam constituency.
In 2017, he contested the Gujarat assembly polls and won from Vadgam constituency. The Congress and the AAP had withdrawn their candidates from the constituency after he said that his fight was primarily against the BJP.