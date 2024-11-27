NASA Satellites Reveal Widespread Drying of Earth's Continents
Freshwater levels on Earth have declined significantly over the past decade, according to NASA's GRACE satellite data.
GRACE satellites monitor Earth's gravity monthly, detecting changes in surface and underground water distribution.
An international team analyzed GRACE measurements from 2015 to 2023, which showed Earth's total freshwater supply at 1,200 cubic kilometers.
GRACE satellite data shows a sharp decline in freshwater starting May 2014, suggesting an unusually dry phase. Since 2015, 13 of the 30 most severe global droughts have occurred.
Regions like northern and central Brazil, Australasia, North and South America, Europe, and Africa faced significant droughts alongside a global decline in freshwater.
Researchers attribute these consistent dry periods to global warming, noting that this timeframe also includes nine of the hottest years in modern history.
TRAI’s Efforts to Curb Spam Calls Face Robocall Hurdles, Survey Reveals
Click here