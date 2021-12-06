Ajaz Patel’s 10-Wicket Haul To India Breaching Fortress Gabba: Top 10 Cricketing Moments of 2021
Between the 22 yards of a cricket pitch, many moments were created in the year 2021.
1. Ajaz Patel’s 10-wicket haul against India in Mumbai saw him joining an elite bowler’s club, featuring Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.
2. New Zealand bagged their ICC trophy after defeating India in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton.
3. India breached Fortress Gabba, breaking Australia’s winning record of 32 years. Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs, helping India to secure the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
4. Australia lifted their maiden ICC T20 World Cup, after defeating New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai.
5. Thailand Women’s Cricket Team created history by qualifying for the World Cup. But ICC called off the qualifiers due to Covid-19.
6. India’s women’s team played their first-ever Day and Night Test against Australia, at Gold Coast. The match ended in a draw.
7. The Women’s team also recorded their first victory in an away ODI game against Australia. With this, they also ended Australia’s winning streak.
8. Pakistan finally broke the jinx and won a match against India in World Cup after defeating the men in blue in Sharjah. Team Pakistan seemed in control of the match with seamless bowling, top-class batting, and clean fielding.
9. Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2021 after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals. Dhoni bagged his fourth IPL trophy as the CSK captain.
10. India were on the verge of winning an away Test series against England, but the last Test was postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak.