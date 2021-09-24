PM Modi's US Visit
PM Modi started his US visit on Thursday. This is Modi's seventh visit to US since 2014 when he first became the prime minister of India.
Modi Meets Harris
PM Modi met US Vice President Kamala Harris on the first of his US visit.
"We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages," Modi tweeted after meeting Harris.
This was Modi's first meeting with Harris ever since she took office in January this year.
Modi also met Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
"Japan is one of India’s most valued partners," Modi wrote on Twitter after he met Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Modi arrived in US on Thursday and was welcomed by top US officials.
The Indian diaspora in US also showed up to welcome Modi there.
