Central Vista Avenue To Be Inaugurated By PM Narendra Modi Today
Prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue on Thursday.
As part of the Central Vista project, the Rajpath would now be known as the 'Kartavya Path'
The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 pm with PM Modi unveiling of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's statue.
The new 'Kartavaya Path' includes redeveloped lawns, polished facades, special vending zones and refurbished canals.
The government has said that the vista has an amphitheatre and 16 food stalls. New four pedestrian underpasses were made, making space for around 1,000 cars to accommodate.
The government announced a four-day-long cultural function on the refurbished Central Vista Avenue.
Central Vista Avenue is a long stretch that extends from the India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhawan. Many key events including the Republic Day parade take place in this road stretch.
