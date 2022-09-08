Afghanistan, Pakistan Fans Fight On Stands, Cricketers On Ground During Asia Cup Match
The Afghanistan vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup saw fights and tension between the players on the field and the fans in the gallery stands.
There was a moment of tension between Afghan bowler Fareed Ahmed Malik and Pakistani batsman Asif Ali.
Fareed got the wicket of Asif in the 18th over and celebrated with a fist bump in front of Ali.
Asif, visibly angry, raised his bat, but then started returning to the pavilion. The two players were separated by the Afghan players to avoid further escalations.
Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar uploaded a video from the match that showed a fight breaking out between the Pakistan and Afghanistan fans in the stands of the Sharjah stadium.
He tweeted, "This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they've done in the past multiple times. This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit."
Pakistan confirmed their spot for the Asia Cup final after their last over run-chase to defeat Afghanistan.
The victory also confirmed India's exit from the Asia Cup, paving the way for a Pakistan vs Sri Lanka final on September 11.
