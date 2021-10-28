Hindutva Group Targets Munawar Faruqui Again, Forces Comedian To Cancel Mumbai Shows
Comedian Munawar Faruqui cancelled three of his shows in Mumbai after Hindutva group Bajrang Dal threatened auditorium owners.
Faruqui has been a frequent target of Hindutva groups who accuse the comedian of insulting Hindus with his jokes.
Faruqui was arrested in January 2021 in Indore based on a complaint filed by the son of a BJP politician claiming that Faruqui was going to make objectionable statements about Hindu Gods in his show.
Faruqui's shows were scheduled for October 29, 30 and 31 at halls in Borivali and Bandra. The Konkan region unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad had also demanded that the shows be stopped.
