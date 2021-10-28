Barcelona Sack Ronald Koeman As Manager Paving The Way For Xavi To Return To Boyhood Club
Barcelona have sacked manager Ronald Koeman after a poor start to the season. The decision was taken after Barca's LaLiga defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.
Barcelona are ninth in LaLiga after 10 games winning only four games. The club is third in their Champions League group putting their qualification to the knockout rounds in jeopardy.
Koeman had to manage a Barcelona team without Lionel Messi and did not have a transfer budget to reinforce his teams with quality players.
Koeman never really got the support of Barca club president Joan Laporta who tried to replace the Dutchman in the summer before deciding to stick with Koeman.
Barca legend Xavi is favourite to take over as manager of the club. The Spaniard is currently the manage of Qatari club Al Sadd where he has won seven titles in two years.
