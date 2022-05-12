Cyclone Asani neared coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Rains lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala amid the cyclone.
The IMD had predicted that Asani, categorised as a ‘severe cyclonic storm’, would gradually weaken into a ‘cyclonic storm’ by Wednesday and weaken into a a depression by Thursday morning.
On Thursday, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places, and heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Parts of Odisha and West Bengal may receive rainfall as well.
Over the next 12 hours, Krishna, East and West Godavari districts, and Yanam in Puducherry may witness squally winds.
The IMD on Thursday morning confirmed the Cyclone Asani had weakened into a depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh with the weather remaining “practically stationary” in the 6 hours till 5.30 am.