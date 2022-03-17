Maria Sharapova, Michael Schumacher Named In Fraud Case In Gurgaon
Case has been filed against former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova and former Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher in Gurgaon for fraud and conspiracy.
The case came following a Delhi woman's complaint where she named Sharapova and Schumacher as promoters of an apartment project, PTI reported.
The woman alleged that she had booked an apartment in a project named after Sharapova in Gurgaon Sector 73. She alleged that the project was scheduled to be completed by 2016, but it never took off.
"We came to know about the project through advertisements and reached out to the company management after pictures of the project and a lot of false promises were made," she said in the complaint.
