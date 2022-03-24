Covid-19 Curbs To Be Lifted After 2 Years, But Masks To Continue
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement that it was not going to issue any further COVID-19 curbs and restrictions under the Disaster Management Act after the earlier recommended curbs expire on March 31, 2022.
The Disaster Management Act was first brought into consideration for managing COVID-19 two years ago on March 24, 2020.
This advisory comes at a time when the world is witnessing a surge in cases but India is reporting less than 2,000 new cases daily.
Even though the Home Ministry has suggested removal of all curbs, it has left the final decision with the State governments.
The norms and guidelines that are announced by the Health Ministry such as masking, maintaining hand hygiene and practicing social distancing will continue.