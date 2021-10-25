Actor James Michael Tyler passed away on Monday after battling prostate cancer since 2018.
The 59-year-old actor was best known for his role of Gunther in the popular NBC sitcom 'Friends'.
Tyler also appeared in Netflix series like 'Sabrina, The Teenage Witch' and 'Scrub'. He was last seen in 'Friends: The Reunion' on HBO Max.
In 'Friends', Tyler, as Gunther, was worker at the workshop who fell in love with his co-worker Rachel Green played by Jennifer Aniston.
Tyler did not make the news of his cancer public till June 2021. He declared it shortly after the release of 'Friends: The Reunion'. He died at his home on October 24 in Los Angeles. His fans are dearly remembering him and his role in the popular TV and webseries.