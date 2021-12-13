India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Wins Miss Universe 2021 Crown
India's Harnaz Kaur Sandhu, 21, won the Miss Universe 2021 crown at a ceremony held in Israel.
Sandhu, hailing from Punjab, was joined by Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane in the Top 3 list.
In the last round, the Top 3 finalists were asked about the advice they would like to give to women watching the contest.
Sandhu burst into tears as she was declared the winner. She was crowned by Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico.
Sandhu is the third Indian to win Miss Universe title, after Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000).
