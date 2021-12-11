Ashes 2021: Australia Cruise Past England With Ease In First Test, Take 1-0 Series Lead
Despite the batting heroics of Joe Root and Dawid Malan on Day 3, England lost its batsmen in quick succession. They were only able to add 77 runs to their second innings total of 297 runs.
A memorable day for Nathan Lyon, who bagged 400 test wickets, after dismissing the in-form Dawid Malan. The Australian bowlers got eight wickets in the morning session of Day 4.
With this, the Three Lions were only able to add a lead of 19 runs. Australia required 20 runs to clinch victory at The Gabba.
Despite losing the early wicket of Alex Carey, Marcus Harris hit the winnings runs. Australia won the first Ashes test by 9 wickets.
Travis Head was declared the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock of 152 runs in the first innings, helping Australia to edge past England.
