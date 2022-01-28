This Kerala Groom Dressed Up As 'Minnal Murali' For His Wedding
Amal Raveendran from Kerala has taken the internet by storm after bringing a twist to his wedding attire. For his special day, the groom dressed up as desi superhero 'Minnal Murali'
Sharing moments of the special day, Amal wrote, "Finally Minnal Murali & his super woman got married". The groom also stated how his relatives were supportive of this decision.
Even before the wedding, the engaged couple decided to announce their special day with a Minnal Murali influenced video, inviting their friends and family to mark their calendars for the couple's special day.
Congratulatory messages poured in for the Kerala couple across social media, where many applauded Raveendran's dedication to pull off a Minnal Murali influenced wedding.