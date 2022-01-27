Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins Set Up Women's Final Clash; All Aussie Clash Awaits In Men's Doubles Final
Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian women's player to reach the Australian Open finals after Wendy Turnbull in 1980. She cruised past American Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3.
She would face Danielle Collins in the Singles Final, after the American went past Polish youngster Iga Świątek 6-4, 6-1.
The Men's Doubles Final is all set to have an all Aussie clash, as Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are going to face compatriots Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden.
Kyrgios-Kokkinakis outclassed Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers 7(7)-6(4), 6-4 to book their spot for the finals.
Purcell-Ebden had an intense battle with Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram, where the Australian duo came out as winners after defeating Salisbury-Ram 6-3, 7(11) - 6(9).
In Women's Doubles, Czech duo Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková cruised past Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-3.
In their second consecutive finals, they will lock horns against Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina after they went on upsetting the No. 2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.
ALSO READ
Disney Replies Back To Peter Dinklage's Criticism Of Snow White Remake