AAP, BJP Conduct Overnight Protests Ahead Of Confidence Vote In Delhi's Legislative Assembly
The AAP and BJP MLAs accused each other of multiple corruption cases during their overnight protest outside the Delhi assembly.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called for a confidence vote on August 30 to refute BJP claims and prove that all AAP MLAs are with him.
Both the parties sang songs and raised slogans during their overnight protest. AAP MLAs came out with banners demanding the resignation of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.
According to the AAP, Saxena was involved in a ₹1400 crore scam in 2016 when he was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).
Meanwhile, the BJP MLAs demanded the sacking of state ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, accusing them of corruption.
With their banners, the BJP MLAs accused both "corrupt ministers" Sisodia and Jain to resign for getting involved in the Delhi liquor scam.
AAP MLAs protested near the Mahatma Gandhi statue while BJP protested near the statues of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev.
ALSO READ
Gautam Adani Now Becomes Third Richest Person In The World, First Asian To Feature In Top 3