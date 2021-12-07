Michael Sheen Pledges To Be A ‘Not-For-Profit’ Actor
Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has announced that he will be a not-for-profit actor. He sold his properties and donated the amount to charity.
The Good Omens-famed actor will be working in the industry and donate the earnings to charity in the future.
Hosting the 2019 Homeless World Cup in Cardiff was a pivotal moment for Sheen. When the actor was falling short of two million pounds, he sold his own houses to bankroll it.
Sheen has previously worked for humanitarian causes, like setting up the End High Cost Credit Alliance, helping people to borrow money in affordable ways.
